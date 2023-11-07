The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

