The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.06 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

