The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,168 shares of company stock worth $5,926,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

