The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,866,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

