The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 594,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,533. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

