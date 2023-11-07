Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $35,145,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.