Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.85.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

