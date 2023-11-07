Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

