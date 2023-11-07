Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

