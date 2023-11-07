TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $889.30 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $574.44 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $856.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.