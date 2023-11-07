TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1,251,560 shares trading hands.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $963,186 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 367,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

