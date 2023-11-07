Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 309,674 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,674 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $10,728,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $556.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

