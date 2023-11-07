Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 40,882 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $46,654,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 493.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.