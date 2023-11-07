Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,425 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $28,394,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

