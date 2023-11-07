Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,295,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,605.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,536.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,522.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

