Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.84 Billion Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,650 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,835,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNM stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

