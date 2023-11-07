Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $37.61 Billion Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $37,608,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

