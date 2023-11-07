Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $45.73 Billion Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,627 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $45,731,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

