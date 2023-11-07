Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $54.34 Billion Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 3.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $54,344,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

