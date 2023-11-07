Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $89.65 Billion Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,047,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 185,505 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 5.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $89,653,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

