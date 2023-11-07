Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $30,024,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.