Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 462,300 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462,300 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises about 2.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Alamos Gold worth $40,541,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

