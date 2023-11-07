Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $1.99 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.26.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.