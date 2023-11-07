Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $24,696,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FNV opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.