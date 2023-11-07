TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $151,631.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,720.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,109 shares of company stock worth $8,083,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.