TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.51 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04229529 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,637,940.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

