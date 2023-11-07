TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Lifted to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
TVA Group Stock Performance
TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.
About TVA Group
