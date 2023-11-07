TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
TVA Group Stock Performance
TVA Group has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.93.
About TVA Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TVA Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.