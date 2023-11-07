Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $412.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

