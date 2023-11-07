Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.43.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $412.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.44.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

