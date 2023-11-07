U-Haul (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect U-Haul to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.56%.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U-Haul in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 109.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in U-Haul by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

