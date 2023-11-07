Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

UBER opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of -218.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

