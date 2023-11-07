UBS Group Begins Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

