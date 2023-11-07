UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $56,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

