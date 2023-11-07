Uniswap 1-Day Volume Hits $129.33 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $129.33 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00014096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00209054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.01925507 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 847 active market(s) with $168,002,515.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.