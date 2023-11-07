United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $432.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.37 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

