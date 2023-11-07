Upexi (UPXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Upexi has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter worth $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

