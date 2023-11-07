Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 5,176.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

