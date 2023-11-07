V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Earnings Results

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

V2X Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 11,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. V2X has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Get V2X alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in V2X by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in V2X by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in V2X by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VVX

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.