V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

