VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

