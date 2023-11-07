Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after purchasing an additional 753,518,499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,762,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.