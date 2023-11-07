Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 416.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

