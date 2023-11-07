Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

