Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lifted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

VGT stock opened at $429.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $308.59 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

