Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $429.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $308.59 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.