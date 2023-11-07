Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $206.89. 33,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

