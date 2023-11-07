Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.