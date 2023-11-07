Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,236 shares of company stock worth $3,575,415. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

