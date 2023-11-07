Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLTO. Melius initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

